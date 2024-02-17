FEMA Teams Working In Local Neighborhoods

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





FEMA crews will be out and about in Livingston County and across the region.



Disaster Survivor Assistance or DSA crews from FEMA are going door-to-door in central and southeast Michigan helping residents affected by the August 24-26 tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding last year navigate the federal assistance process.



Crews will be starting in hard-hit areas of Livingston, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties - with plans to move to other impacted communities in the weeks ahead.



Crews will be visiting homes, businesses, and non-profit organizations in affected areas to help residents register for assistance, identify, and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state, and voluntary agencies for additional support.



FEMA advises that DSA crew members will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. It stresses a FEMA shirt, vest, or jacket is not proof of identity.



While helping someone register, crews will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income, and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.



Michigan residents in declared counties don’t have to wait for a DSA crew to apply for assistance. To apply, download the FEMA Mobile App, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.



Meanwhile, Livingston County Emergency Management has released information about what people can expect from FEMA if they apply for the assistance being offered - noting the part about how FEMA will contact people as an applicant is important information. Two releases regarding assistance are attached.



More information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan is available in the provided link.