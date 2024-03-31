FEMA Opens New Disaster Recovery Center in Ingham County

March 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



FEMA is opening two more disaster recovery centers Monday in response to last summer's severe storms and tornadoes.



One of the two new centers is in Williamston, at the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority on Grand River.



That's where homeowners, renters and business owners can speak directly with FEMA representatives about what type of aide may be available to cover damages suffered during storms last August.



The new centers coincide with FEMA's deadline extension to apply for assistance, which is now Wednesday, May 8.