FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Fowlerville

March 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Livingston, Ionia and Monroe counties at 8 a.m. March 4 to help residents continue their recovery after the August 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.



Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the centers can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster-resistant and get their questions answered in person.



All centers are open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County Community College Downriver Campus in Taylor (Wayne County Southeast), which closes at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.



All centers are closed Sundays.



Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language (ASL), and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.



The three centers will open at 8 a.m. Monday, March 4:



Livingston County:



Fowlerville Fire Station #41

9110 W. Grand River Ave.

Fowlerville, MI 48836



Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9.



To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.



Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.



If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.



The deadline to apply for assistance is April 8, 2024.



For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.