FEMA Opens Disaster Center in Williamston

February 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



As FEMA workers go door-to-door assessing damage from last summer's severe storms and tornadoes, the agency says it already doled out more than $3 million in assistance, locally.



The bulk of that, roughly $2.8 million, has gone to 947 individual households that suffered damage during the storms last August.



FEMA teams already have visited 3,000 homes across the WHMI listening area, and will continue over the next week.



The agency also opened a disaster recovery center in Williamston to help apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, and answer any questions.



It'll located at the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority on Grand River through March 2, but other locations will follow.



Hours: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, closed Sundays

Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2.





Storm victims have until April 8 to apply for assistance.