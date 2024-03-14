FEMA Offers Clean and Sanitize Assistance for August 2023 Storms

March 14, 2024

FEMA can give eligible survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding up to $300 toward their cleaning expenses. Both homeowners and renters may be eligible for Clean and Sanitize assistance, even if they’ve already scrubbed, mopped, and bleached away the storm.



You may qualify if:



Your primary residence was damaged by the disaster, and you were living there when the disaster happened.



Your residence needed to be cleaned after the disaster.



The damage was not covered by your insurance, or you do not have insurance.



Your primary residence is safe to live in.



Apply for FEMA assistance one of four ways:



Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.



Use the FEMA mobile app.



Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service or other accessibility service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call.



Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.



The deadline to apply is Monday, April 8, 2024. For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.