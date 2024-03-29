FEMA Meeting Planned Next Week at Webberville Cultural Center

March 29, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Ingham County Emergency Management will be facilitating a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, April 4 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the Webberville Cultural Center.



The meeting is open to the public and all community members impacted by the tornado and severe storms that occurred from August 24-26, 2023.



The primary purpose is to provide a platform for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to present and explain the various programs they offer as a part of the Presidential Declaration received for the August 2023 storms.



Representatives from the Small Business Association (SBA) will be present to guide survivors on applying for SBA loans, including information on current rates and limits. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will also be in attendance to discuss its program and its components.



Following the presentations, there will be time for attendees to ask questions or seek further clarification on their application progress. Residents will also have the opportunity to register as new applicants, receive updates on their applications, and engage in discussions on enhancing readiness for future catastrophic events.



If you wish to receive updates on your FEMA application during the meeting, please ensure you have your FEMA application/registration number ready.



Residents in Ingham, Eaton, Livingston, and Oakland Counties have until Wednesday, May 8, 2024 to submit their applications for FEMA assistance.



Applications can be completed online at http://www.disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app, by contacting the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center.



The Webberville Cultural Center is located at 115 S. Main Street Webberville, MI 48892.



A link to Ingham County Emergency Management's website is provided.