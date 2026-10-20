FEMA Launches Online Option to Buy Flood Insurance

October 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



FEMA on Tuesday launched a new tool to purchase flood insurance completely online.



Floods are the most common and costliest natural disaster in the United States, and the National Flood Insurance Program provides about $1.2 trillion in coverage for about 4.4 million policyholders nationwide.



It's something residents along the Huron River know all too well, from Milford down through Ore Lake in Hamburg Township.



"I’ve seen firsthand how floodwaters devastate American communities," said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. "We are making it easier for people to reduce their financial risk and protect what they’ve spent their lives building. With this new digital tool, you can get a quote and buy a flood insurance policy in a matter of minutes. This innovation demonstrates how FEMA is working to cut bureaucracy and deliver results to the American people."



The new self-service tool at Floodsmart.gov comes amid the insurance industry’s shift toward digital engagement and aims to make it easier for more Americans to access flood coverage, according to FEMA.



At that website, Floodsmart.gov, you can get a quote after providing some basic information, then the option to purchase a policy online or through an insurance agent.



Either way, you can share your quote details with your insurance agent, or the site will offer contact information of three licensed state insurance agents.



More information is linked below.