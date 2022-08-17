LCUW Awarded Federal Funds For Those In Need

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Applications are now being accepted for Livingston County residents that are in need of help financially.



The Livingston County United Way has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. These funds will be available to assist with the emergency food and shelter needs of the community which comes from FEMA funds.



These include allowable expenses for shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance. The funds can also be used to support eviction and transitioning of individuals from homeless shelters to stable housing.



Applications are due September 6th and the local board will review the applications during the week of September 12th. The board will announce awarded applicants by September 16th.



The funding has specific guidelines and requirements that must be followed by the agencies that receive funding. Those guidelines can be found in the attached press release