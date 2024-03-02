FEMA Closing Disaster Recovery Center in Williamston

March 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Those still seeking federal assistance for storms, tornadoes and flooding last August have until 6:30 pm Saturday to meet face-to-face with FEMA officials at the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority off Grand River in Williamston.



That’s where you’ll get any questions answered about what paperwork is needed and how to apply for federal funds.



As of Friday, FEMA had approved $14.5 million, with $12.5 million already in the hands of survivors of last summer’s severe weather.



The agency reported more than 21,000 registrations, having completed nearly 8,800 inspections.



Apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. If you have any questions, FEMA can be reached directly at 833-285-7448.



FEMA has opened multiple other disaster centers across southeast Michigan to assist 2023 storm victims, including one set to open in South Lyon newt week.