Deadline To Apply For FEMA Assistance Nearing

April 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two Disaster Recovery Centers to assist those impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last August are scheduled to close permanently this Wednesday.



Recovery centers helped residents affected in Livingston, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne Counties continue their recovery.



The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends next Wednesday, May 8th.



To apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of an application, people should contact FEMA’s toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362.



