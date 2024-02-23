Felix Foundation Appeals For Community Support Amidst Adversity

February 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A small wildlife rehabilitation and sanctuary facility in Howell is issuing a community plea for support in the wake of significant challenges faced last year.



Mother of Many Wildlife Rehab, also known as The Felix Foundation, specializes in the rehabilitation of wild canids, helps animals in need, and offers a safe haven for rescued domestic foxes.



The organization encountered various obstacles in 2023 after its founder experienced a devastating house fire - leading to considerable strain on resources and operations. The demand for services continues to increase, with a steady stream of animals requiring rehabilitation and sanctuary. Without the vital support of the community, the organization says it faces an uphill battle in sustaining its mission to protect and nurture wildlife.



For the past five years, The Felix Foundation has been dedicated to rehabilitating over 1000 animals, with a focus on wildlife conservation and animal welfare. Despite limited volunteer support, the organization is continuing work to provide essential care and sanctuary to wildlife, particularly rescued foxes from the fur trade. The non-profit is located in Howell behind the Livingston County Airport.



When she started Mother of Many Wildlife Rehab, Founder Jolene Matousek told WHMI she took in all sorts of wildlife but around 2022, she worked with her first fox and “just fell in love”. After she adopted her first pet fox, she said she made a decision to move more toward sanctuary work and finds it more rewarding. While she still does rehab wildlife work, Matousek said it can be somewhat depressing and differs from sanctuary work. The Rehab work involves taking in orphaned or injured wildlife and caring for them with the purpose of releasing them back into the wild.



Matousek says the foxes she takes in can’t be released back into the wild because they’re domestic, have never been in the wild, and wouldn’t survive. She said they provide a safe and stable home for rescued domestic foxes, most of whom are from the fur trade in some way. She said a couple were owner-surrendered that people got as pets but later decided it wasn’t for them.



Overall, Matosek said she specializes in mostly wild canids for the wildlife rehabilitation side – taking in foxes and some coyotes and raccoons. Matousek said the coyotes don’t come in very often but when they do, they’re usually hurt pretty bad. One she cared for had secondary rat poisoning and another was riddled with shotgun pellets in his head. Matousek commented they have a such bad reputation but are part of the ecosystem and serve a special purpose.



Matousek has encountered numerous trials and financial challenges over the past year including the house fire and says donations have slowed but she recognizes many people everyone is going through hard times – stressing she just wants to get the word out about the non-profit and increase awareness about their work.



The fire broke out last September and Matousek came home to find the house filled with smoke but said fortunately the animals she cares for were outside. She said she was able to save her dogs and everyone made it out alive but the house sustained bad smoke damage and was basically a complete loss. It’s currently gutted to the beams and being rebuilt. All of the animals remain on the property and Matousek, who is currently in a rental, said she’s there multiple times every day to care for them.



In addition to donations, the non-profit has a wish list online and Matousek says they can always use more volunteers, especially in the spring and summertime when they’re overwhelmed with baby animals.



More information about the non-profit and its work is available in the provided links.



