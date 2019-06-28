Plans For New Feldman Auto Body Facility In Lyon Township

June 28, 2019

A new 26,000-square-foot auto repair shop could be coming to Lyon Township.



On Monday, the planning commission unanimously approved a site plan for Feldman Auto Body. The facility will be located on a 10.6 acre vacant parcel on the north side of I-96 and Pontiac Trail, east of S. Milford Road. According to the South Lyon Herald, Commissioner Jim Chuck was not very high on the proposal, but said that all his questions had been answered at the Monday meeting. To get around potential traffic issues, Feldman has collaborated with the Road Commission for Oakland County and will extend a center left turn lane to avoid more backups on Pontiac Trail. The company will need to remove 86 trees from the site for construction and therefore will be required to make a contribution to the townships tree fund.



Following the planning commission’s recommended approval, the township board will need to take up a special land use request for the facility.(JB)