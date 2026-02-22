Federal Judge in Bay City Charged with Drunk Driving

February 22, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



A federal judge in Michigan suspected of drunken driving uttered a vulgarity at a state trooper and couldn’t explain damage to his car or why his airbags had deployed, according to video of the arrest.



U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington was arrested Oct. 3 after a trooper said he had repeatedly failed to properly blow into a blood-alcohol device, body-camera video obtained by The Detroit News shows.



“What in the hell are we doing?” Ludington, in handcuffs, said as he was placed in a patrol car.



“You’re under arrest,” the trooper replied.



A blood test subsequently showed Ludington had a blood-alcohol level of 0.27, police said, well above the legal limit of 0.08. Ludington was charged with operating a car while intoxicated. The case is pending in Emmet County.



A message seeking comment from Ludington’s lawyer was not immediately returned Friday.