Federal Officials Hear Arguments On Enbridge Pipeline Tunnel

December 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Both sides in a multi-year battle over the future of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes faced off during an online public hearing Monday, as officials with the Army Corps of Engineers decide whether to grant a permit for the project.



The Canadian pipeline company Enbridge wants to drill a nearly 4-mile tunnel through bedrock under the Straits of Mackinac. It would house a replacement for twin pipes that have run along the bottom of the waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan for 67 years. The underwater segment is part of a line that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids used in propane between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario, passing through a lengthy stretch of northern Michigan.



Nearly 50 people spoke during the three-hour hearing, while others issued written statements. Officials with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce testified that the $500 million project, which Enbridge has promised to pay for, would protect the lakes and bolster the regional economy while keeping energy prices affordable. “As Michigan fights to recover from COVID-19, the jobs this project will create and support are more important than ever,” he said.



Liz Kirkwood, executive director at For the Love of Water, a law and policy center, countered that each day that passes puts the Great Lakes at risk of disaster. "It's a race against time. And delay is a tactic that favors Enridge, because it gets to continue its ongoing operation," she said. "This is a very lucrative pipeline, but delay is extremely dangerous for the Great Lakes and its health."



The Corps will accept comments through Dec. 17 but there's no deadline for its decision on the permit application, spokesman Bill Dowell said.



On Nov. 13, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Enbridge to shut down the pipeline within 180 days, saying the company had violated terms of an easement the state granted in 1953 to place the line on the lake bottom. Enbridge responded with a federal lawsuit and said it would ask the court to overrule the Democratic governor.



Army Corps officials said they were studying how Whitmer's order might affect their review of Enbridge's application for a permit under the federal Clean Water Act. The company also needs a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, where an application is pending.



Photo - June 2020 file photo from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy showing damage on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)