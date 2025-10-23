MDHHS To Pause Issuance Of November SNAP Benefits

October 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The state has been instructed to temporarily pause issuance of November Bridge Card/SNAP benefits.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) received communication from the federal government’s USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) indicating that due to the ongoing federal government funding lapse, there may be limited availability of funds to pay full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation.



FNS has directed MDHHS to hold November SNAP issuance and ongoing benefits until further notice.



The state says federal government’s delay of SNAP benefits will place Michiganders at risk of food insecurity and poverty.



SNAP, a critical program for families and individuals across Michigan to access food, is the nation’s largest food assistance program and one of the most effective tools to reduce food insecurity.



Nearly 13% of Michigan households, approximately 1.4 million people, receive SNAP benefits. About 43% are families with children and 36% are families with members who are older adults or disabled.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said “The impact of households losing SNAP benefits will be felt around the state. SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”



SNAP participants should reach out to their local MDHHS office with any questions regarding their SNAP benefits or check MI Bridges for updates.