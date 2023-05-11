Federal COVID Public Health Emergency Ends Today

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As the federal Public Health Emergency declaration expires today, the state is providing updates about changes to data reporting, Epidemic Orders and the continued availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccines.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says the department will continue to provide resources help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including access to free testing and vaccines.



Based on changes being made at the federal level, she says there will be updates made to data reporting and other requirements the state has been following for the past three years.



All remaining state Epidemic Orders will be rescinded. Residential and long-term care facility reporting, testing, and vaccine orders are also ending. Hospitals and Nursing Homes will need to observe CDC and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance and requirements, which will continue to mandate reporting.



COVID-19 remains a reportable disease in Michigan so case, death and demographic information will continue to be posted regularly along with wastewater surveillance, outbreak reporting, COVID-like Illness and hospitalization data.



Although Michigan will continue to receive positive COVID-19 test results, negative COVID-19 test reporting will no longer be required and total test volume and test positivity will no longer be available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.



More information is available in the attached press release.