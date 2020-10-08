Feds Say Hartland Raid Tied To Plot To Kidnap, Kill Whitmer

October 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com







A raid involving the Michigan State Police and FBI took place last night in Livingston County, which federal officials say was part of their efforts to break up an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Six people were charged in federal court with that effort, while seven others were charged with trying to target police and the Michigan Capitol.



Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday night at a property near Lansing Avenue in the Hartland Meadows manufactured housing community, off of M-59 between Pleasant Valley Road and Tipsico Lake Road. The raid was caught by a neighbor on video, which was posted to YouTube. (See above. Warning - video includes graphic language) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said it was one of several raids that were carried out across the state, including in Grand Rapids, Luther, Canton, Orion Township, Waterford, Belleville, Milford, Cadillac, Shelbyville, Plainwell, Zeeland, Munith, Ovid, Kalamazoo, Charlotte, Clarkston, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township.



The conspiracy described by the FBI (as outlined in an indictment which is posted below) involved at least six people, including 24-year-old Ty Garbin, whose home was raided by agents in Hartland Township late Wednesday. Also charged were Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. All but Croft, who is a resident of Delaware, are from Michigan. They face up to life in prison if convicted on the various charges



The investigation dates to earlier this year when the FBI learned through social media that individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of several state governments and law enforcement. In June, 15 people from multiple states reportedly held a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus. Those present included an FBI confidential source who recorded the meetings. The source has been paid $8,600. “The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions." The affidavit says several members talked about murdering “tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor. "At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. As part of that recruitment effort, Fox reached out to a Michigan-based militia group,” the agent added. The militia group is not identified in the court filing.



The affidavit says the men held discussions to recruit 200 men who would "storm" the Capitol Building in Lansing, with plans to take hostages, including Gov. Whitmer, and then try her for treason. An 800,000-volt Taser and night goggles were reportedly purchased for use in the kidnapping plot. They also talked about abducting Whitmer as she either arrived at, or was leaving, her personal vacation home or the governor’s official summer residence on Mackinac Island. It's alleged the group met for training earlier this year and conducted surveillance of the governor's vacation home on at least two occasions in late August and September. Part of that surveillance involved a discussion about demolishing a nearby bridge in order to slow up a response by police to the governor's home. The affidavit says a "field exercise" was held on property Garbin owns in Luther, which is located in Lake County. Officials say the conspirators detonated an improvised explosive device made from a commercial firework wrapped in shrapnel "to test its anti-personnel effectiveness." They also examined an overpass near the governor's vacation home to try and determine the best spot to place it.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that additional state charges were also filed against seven suspects for their roles in the plot against the capitol. In total, 19 state felony charges were filed against the seven individuals known to be members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. They are:



Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



William Null, 38, of Shelbyville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith:

One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and

One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.



Whitmer made an address following the announcement of the charges, saying, "When I put my hand on the bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest – I never could’ve imagined anything like this."







After discussing the challenges that COVID-19 has had on the nation and the state, she pointed directly to the White House for "giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division. Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups – like these two Michigan militia groups. “Stand back, and stand by,” he said to them. “Stand back, and stand by.” Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions – they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech – they are complicit."







Pictured left to right: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge, a sign language interpreter and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.