FEC Levels Fine Over Slotkin Fundraising PAC Fund Transfer

October 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A monetary transfer from a campaign fund for 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin triggered a campaign funding violation notice and fine from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) against the Michigan Democratic Party.



According to an April 2020 FEC report (posted below), the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee (MDSCC) originally disclosed $78,000 in transfers it received from the Slotkin Victory Fund during the 2018 calendar year, “but failed to itemize the contributions received through the transfers.” The Fund is a joint fundraising Political Action Committee set up in 2018 in conjunction with the MDSCC.



The report noted that in response to a request for additional information, the MDSCC amended its reports to itemize $52,600 of the contributions it received in connection with the joint fundraiser leaving $25,400 unitemized. After receiving a notice from the FEC, the Committee amended its 2018 Post-General Report and “appears to have included all required memo entries.”



However, the FEC found reason to believe that the Committee violated federal election law and imposed a $19,000 fine, which was paid by the MDSCC last month.



The MDSCC’s Treasurer, Traci Kornak, was cited as the responsible party for the failed disclosures and there was no indication that there was any error on the part of the Slotkin Victory Fund.



A request for comment on the violation and fine has yet to be returned by Slotkin’s office.