FCS Hires New Recreation Director, Performing Arts Center Manager

September 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools announces the hiring of Zack Douglass as the new Recreation Director and Jillian Martin as the Alverson Performing Arts Center Manager.



Contracts for both positions were approved by the Board of Education at Tuesday night’s meeting.



Douglass is a graduate of Fowlerville High School, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology/Exercise Science from Michigan State University.



Douglass will spearhead recreational activities through a cooperative agreement between Fowlerville Community Schools, the Village of Fowlerville, and the townships of Iosco, Cohoctah, Conway and Handy.



“My youth, adult and professional life have all been heavily influenced by my athletic and extracurricular experiences throughout my childhood. Understanding the impact that youth athletics and recreation activities can have on individuals, I am very excited to have this opportunity,” Douglass said.



“It is a sincere honor to be in a position where I am afforded the opportunity to help drive programs that will have such a significant influence on youth in our community."



Martin earned her undergraduate degree in Theatre with a performance emphasis from the University of Michigan – Flint. She went on to earn a master’s of fine arts degree in Applied Drama and Theatre for the Young from Eastern Michigan University.



She has served as the Facilitator/Director at Encore Youth Theatre in Hartland, for summer camps and the musical theatre program.



Martin will provide leadership for the direction, coordination, and implementation of all activities and events at the Alverson Center for Performing Arts, Junior High School auditorium and auxiliary facilities.



“I want to thank Fowlerville Community Schools for trusting me with this opportunity,” notes Jillian Martin. “I look forward to engaging with the community through our many artists and cultural events, as well as providing meaningful experiences with art students in the community,” Martin noted.