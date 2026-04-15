Fowlerville Community Schools Awarded Grant To Expand Career Learning Opportunities

April 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools has been awarded a big grant to expand career learning opportunities.



Press Release:



Fowlerville Community Schools has been awarded a $322,164 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Expansion Grant from the Michigan Department of Education, bringing new opportunities for students to explore digital technology and career pathways starting in junior high.



The grant is part of a $24.2 million statewide investment designed to expand access to hands-on, career-focused learning and help students prepare for both college and the workforce. For Fowlerville, this means students will soon have the chance to begin learning Python programming, Artificial Intelligence (AI) fundamentals, prompt engineering and responsible AI use—building skills, confidence, and curiosity while they’re still discovering their interests.



The new junior high digital technology program will give students real opportunities to learn by doing. Instead of only reading about technology, instruction emphasizes computational thinking, coding fluency and responsible AI practices aligned to high school readiness expectations. By starting earlier, students gain more time to discover what they enjoy and begin thinking about their future in a meaningful way.



The rollout of the new program offering will follow three phases:



• 2026: Planning & Readiness – Focus on teacher professional development, the convening of a program Advisory Committee and the purchase of new technology for coding.



• 2027: Launch & Expansion – Official classroom rollout for grades 6-8 and the submission of the formal Career Cluster application, implemented in partnership with Michigan AI Next.



• 2028: Stabilization – Full implementation and review of student transition outcomes into the regional high school software development pathway.



This work builds directly on the strong Career and Technical Education opportunities already available to students at Fowlerville High School such as coding and robotics as well as Livingston CTE and Wilson Talent Center options. With this new program in place, students will enter high school with a foundation already established, allowing them to move more confidently into advanced coursework, hands-on experiences, and career-focused opportunities.



For families, this expansion offers more opportunity and clearer direction. Students will have the chance to discover their interests earlier, build practical skills, and feel more prepared heading into high school and beyond. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are gaining experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world possibilities.



“This is about giving students more opportunities, sooner,” states Matt Stuard, Superintendent. “We’re excited to see how this program helps students discover their interests and build a strong future. Fowlerville Community Schools remains committed to helping every student find a path that fits their goals, whether that leads to college, a career or both,” Stuard also noted.



This grant represents an important investment in the future of Fowlerville. Across Michigan, student interest in career-focused programs continues to grow, and schools are working to keep pace with that demand. By introducing these opportunities at the junior high level, Fowlerville is helping students get ahead while also supporting the long-term strength of the local community. Preparing students with relevant, in-demand skills helps ensure they are ready to contribute to the workforce and succeed in whatever path they choose.



Fowlerville Community Schools are committed to providing a quality education experience for all students in a safe, orderly, healthy and nurturing environment. The district’s principles are educational excellence, effective leadership, personal integrity, mutual respect and continuous improvement through staff, student and community involvement.