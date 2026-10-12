Fowlerville Schools Seeks Community Feedback On Facilities Master Plan

October 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools is seeking community feedback on its Facilities Master Plan.



The district is inviting residents to help shape the future of local schools by sharing input on the plan - including a potential bond proposal being considered for the May 2027 ballot.



Superintendent Matthew Stuard said “Community feedback is a critical part of the planning process. Residents are encouraged to take a short survey to help guide decisions on the facilities plan and the potential bond proposal and ensure projects reflect the needs and priorities of Fowlerville Community Schools families.”



The survey is available now through 11:59pm this Friday, October 16th and should take about five minutes to complete.



All responses will remain confidential.



The survey can be accessed in the provided link.



Stuard added “Our schools are at the heart of this community, and we want to hear directly from our residents as we plan for the future. Your feedback will help us build a plan that provides safe, efficient, and inspiring schools for generations of Fowlerville students.”