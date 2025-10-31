FBI Director: Multiple Arrests in MI in a Halloween Weekend Attack Plot

October 31, 2025

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.



Patel said more information would be released later. But the law enforcement effort appeared to be in the Detroit area.



FBI and state police vehicles were in a neighborhood near Fordson High School in Dearborn. An investigator was seen walking out of a house, grabbing some items from an FBI evidence truck and returning inside.



Dearborn police said in a social media post that it was aware that the FBI was conducting operations in the city and assured residents that there was no threat to the community. A message seeking comment from an FBI spokesperson in Detroit was not immediately returned.



Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State group. The man, Ammar Said, didn't know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.



Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization. The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal "information" document, signaling that a guilty plea is likely.