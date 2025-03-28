Faygo Launches Two New Nostalgic Flavors

March 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Detroit-based Faygo has launched two new fun flavors.



Blue Super Pop tastes like the iconic Superman ice cream while pink Sugar Pop tastes like pink bubble gum.



In a release, Executive Vice President of Faygo Beverages Dan Trpevski said “This is one of the biggest launches in Faygo’s 118-year history. Consumers would be surprised by the amount of work that is involved in bringing a new Faygo pop flavor to life. From inception to endless testing, to hitting store shelves — it takes a lot of tasting and teamwork. These new flavors have been a passion project for our team, and we’re excited to feature them at a unique and fun event”.



The brand’s newest flavors will be showcased during a three-day pop-up immersive experience next weekend called “House of Faygo” at Bedrock’s 1001 Woodward Avenue.



Attendees can taste the new creations, enjoy Faygo-themed merchandise, engage in interactive activities, and explore a one-of-a-kind brand experience.



House of Faygo is free and open to the public. It runs from 5 to 7pm next Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.



Both Super Pop and Sugar Pop are available in 20 and 24-ounce bottles. They’ll hit stores in April, including Meijer and others.



Photo: Faygo