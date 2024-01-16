Faussett Road Bridge Replacement to Begin Feb. 12th

January 16, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Road Commission announced upcoming roadwork in Tyrone Township next month.



Replacement of the Faussett Road bridge over Ore Creek (Lake Shannon) is scheduled to be begin Monday, February 12th. The bridge’s superstructure is set to be replaced and crews will also conduct surrounding road rehabilitation projects.



Faussett Road will be CLOSED to traffic both ways in the vicinity of the bridge while construction is underway. A photo showing the posted detour is attached.



The entire project is scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 3rd.



The LCRC says construction dates are tentative and subject to change in the event of weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.