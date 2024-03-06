New Faulkwood Shores Clubhouse To Be Constructed After Fire

March 6, 2024

A new clubhouse is being constructed for the Faulkwood Shores Golf Course in Genoa Township.



The clubhouse was destroyed by a fire in 2022 and sustained substantial damage, which ultimately resulted in it being torn down.



Owner Matt DeLapp with Singh Development delivered a presentation to the township board Monday night, stating the course has been a staple in the community since 1969 with 117 acres that include natural features. It’s located off Hughes Road, near Grand River and Golf Club Road. Singh Development has owned and operated the golf course since 2017.



The new clubhouse building will have a residential feel with a large wraparound porch to maintain the character of the neighborhood. The applicant is also working with the Livingston County Road Commission to improve safety with the golf cart crossing on Hughes Road with added signage and striping.



The reconstructed clubhouse will continue to serve its original purpose as a community gathering space and recreational facility.



DeLapp said that maintaining the existing character of the area was important, as well as public safety with the Hughes Road crossing since the back nine holes are across the busy road. He said they’ll be substantially improving the site and noted that the new clubhouse will have all the expected amenities including restrooms, a pro-shop, kitchen, bar, and seating area. The floor plan was designed based on the concept of The Links of Novi Clubhouse on a smaller scale.



Parking is being expanded and enhanced, with 27 spaces being added for a total of 108. An overflow parking area will be closed off with a gate and monitored and used when the main lot is at capacity. Signage will also be improved and a non-conforming pole sign will be replaced with a monument sign.



Supervisor Bill Rogers and others on the board commented that it’s exciting to see something happening again having lost the facility and that bringing it back will be good for the community, saying the residential look was appreciated and fits really well with the location. Improving the Hughes Road crossing was also described as “a must”.



The board approved an environmental impact assessment for the project, which earlier received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission. The Commission had approval authority over the site plan.