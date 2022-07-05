Faulkwood Shores Golf Course Closed Following Fire

July 5, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local golf course is closed until further notice following a fire last Friday.



The blaze broke out around 3:30am at the Faulkwood Shores Golf Course off Hughes Road in Genoa Township.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded on scene. The fire is said to have started inside of the clubhouse and caused damage in the dining room and kitchen areas. Firefighters reportedly had to cut a hole in the roof to extinguish the blaze. An investigation is ongoing.



A post on the business’s Facebook page stated that the golf course will be closed until further notice.



Facebook photo.