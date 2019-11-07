Fatality Reported Among Morning Traffic Crashes

Icy road conditions led to multiple crashes across area freeways this morning, including a fatal crash in Genoa Township.



Michigan State Police say they responded to at least three crashes on Eastbound I-96 between D-19 and Latson Road, including one involving a fatality that happened around 6:30am. The eastbound lanes had to be closed for more than an hour while they dealt with the crashes. Officials say early investigation reveals a male driver in a Ford Mustang lost control on an icy overpass, drove off the road, struck a guard rail and two vehicles that were on the shoulder of the road due to a prior crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Assistant Post Commander Lt. Michael Sura told WHMI there were no injuries to any of the other motorists, as they had exited their vehicles and were standing behind the guardrails waiting for police response.



Meanwhile, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Burkhart Road over I-96 involving a school bus and another vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Dodge Ram truck operated by a 47-year-old Lansing resident was traveling eastbound on Highland Road when he lost control on the overpass for I-96 due to icy road conditions. The Dodge Ram crossed the center line hitting a 2008 International school bus operated by Howell Public Schools. The school bus was operated by a 51-year-old Howell resident and did not have any students on it when the crash occurred. The driver of the Dodge Ram and the passenger, a 27-year-old Lansing resident, were transported to Sparrow Hospital. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries while the passenger is listed in stable condition. The bus driver was transported to St. Joe Livingston Hospital in stable condition. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and all occupants were wearing seatbelts. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County Ambulance and Howell Area Fire Department. Highland Road remained closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Other crashes were reported on US-23 at Hyne Road and at Silver Lake Road near Fenton and then later in the morning at M-36, where the Michigan Department of Transportation said the left lane of southbound US-23 was blocked.



As winter weather approaches, Michigan State Police remind motorists to slow down on ice and snow. Police advise if you are involved in a crash and there are no apparent injuries, look for a safe location nearby to park your vehicle, such as the shoulder, emergency lane or median. Once parked off the main traveled portion of the roadway, remain in your vehicle and call the police to report the crash. (JK)