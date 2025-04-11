Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down Westbound I-96 for Several Hours

April 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



One person is dead, two others injured in a wrong way crash on Westbound I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville overnight.



"Before the crash, there were reports of a reckless driver on I-96. We believe he got on the wrong-way. So he went eastbound in the westbound lanes from M-52, then the crash happened shortly after that," Ingham County Sheriff's Sgt. Adam Jackson told WHMI News.



The Sheriff's Office reports the wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old man from Gregory, was treated for his injuries and is now booked at the Ingham County Jail.



The other driver, a 23-year-old man from Washington State was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Washington State was injured.



The crash closed down all westbound lanes of westbound I-96 for several hours early Friday morning.



The investigation will be turned over to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office for review and possible criminal charges.



According to a release, the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash.



The Ingham Co. Sheriff's Office offered a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and friends."