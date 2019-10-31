Fatal Wednesday Crash Claims Life Of Linden Man

October 31, 2019

A man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Hartland Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Southbound US-23 and Highland Road for a single vehicle crash around 7:40am. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 49-year-old Linden man was operating a 2013 Dodge Tradesmen when he suffered an unknown medical issue, causing him to go off of the roadway and strike the cable guardrail just south of Highland Road. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Livingston County EMS. The Office says speed, alcohol and drugs use are not suspected in the crash.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Hartland Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and Michigan State Police. (JM)