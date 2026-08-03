Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash On M-14

August 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman was killed after getting out of a vehicle and being struck on westbound M-14 in the Ann Arbor area following an alleged alcohol-fueled argument with her friend.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were called out around 11pm to the Sunday night incident.



Preliminary investigation indicated a 45-year-old Ann Arbor woman had just left an un-named restaurant with a friend. She was a passenger in a Ford Explorer driven by her friend, a 32-year-old woman, also from Ann Arbor.



MSP said investigators determined both women had consumed alcohol at the restaurant.

While traveling home, police said the two got into an argument and the 45-year-old woman demanded to be let out of the vehicle and opened the door while it was still in motion.

The driver pulled over onto the right shoulder of M-14 near Wagner Road and the woman exited the vehicle.



Police say the 45-year-old then ran into the westbound lanes, where she was struck by a westbound Jeep Compass driven by a 45-year-old Ann Arbor man.



Police said the driver of the Ford checked on her friend, observed she had died, and then left the scene.



The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the Jeep stopped, and initially believed he had struck a deer. He was not injured and determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



Troopers later located the driver of the Ford, who told investigators she “panicked” and left the scene.



Police said investigators determined that she had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated.



Troopers will be submitting a report to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review or possible charges against the driver of the Ford, including operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.



The investigation is ongoing.