Police Identify Fatal Crash Victim

July 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com







A woman killed in a rollover crash in Howell Township has been identified.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover fatal crash on Oak Grove Road South of Barron Road in Howell Township shortly before 7pm last Friday. The Office says preliminary investigation revealed that 26-year-old Skylar Renee Bryan of Bancroft was operating a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee while attempting to overtake another vehicle. Bryan was said to be traveling northbound on Oak Grove Road when she lost control of her vehicle on the wet roadway. Bryan's vehicle then left the roadway to the left and went into the ditch. The vehicle overturned after striking multiple utility boxes and a tree. The Sheriff’s Office says both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. The passenger sustained minor injuries but Bryan was pronounced deceased on the scene.



Oak Grove Road was closed for approximately two hours for investigation. Deputies were assisted on scene by Howell Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Michigan State Police. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team but police said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors.