Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-96 In Genoa Township

August 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal motorcycle crash shut down a portion of I-96 in Genoa Township Sunday night.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 9:15pm to a single motorcycle crash on eastbound I-96, east of Dorr Road.



Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Can-am Motorcycle was traveling east on I-96 when the motorcycle experienced a possible tire issue.



The operator, identified as a 77-year-old Redford man, lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway. The motorcycle overturned and crashed into multiple trees. The man was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.



The operator was not wearing a helmet. Sheriff’s Office said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, but speed is still under investigation.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



I-96 was shut down for approximately three hours for investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, Brighton Area Fire Authority, Howell Area Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police.