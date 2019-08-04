Howell Resident Killed in Car-Motorcycle Crash

August 4, 2019

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team is investigating a fatal car-motorcycle accident at White Lake and Runyon Lake roads in Tyrone Township. According to deputies a 20-year-old Huntington Woods woman was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger northbound on Runyan Lake Road Saturday evening when she failed to yield the right of way to a 52-year-old Howell resident riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on White Lake Road. The Howell resident was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene while the Huntington Woods woman and her passengers were uninjured.



Whether alcohol use or excessive speed were factors in the collision has not yet been determined, pending completion of the investigation. However, it has been determined that the Howell resident was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The intersection remained closed for about 3 hours while the crash scene was being cleared. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fenton City Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.