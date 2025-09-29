Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Alaiedon Twp. In Ingham County

September 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.come





A fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend is under investigation.



On Saturday at around 9am, Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to westbound I-96 near Okemos Road on a report of a single motorcycle crash.



The Office says a motorcycle being driven by a 61-year-old Williamston man went off the roadway near the Okemos Road exit, into the ditch.



The man died on scene from his injuries. The Office said the driver was wearing a helmet.



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444, extension 1957.