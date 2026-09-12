Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Waterford Twp

September 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Waterford Township Police report a 20-year-old Commerce man died when he slammed his motorcycle into a van on M-59 near Forest Avenue Friday morning.



According a release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:40 am, and that a bystander was performing CPR.



When officers arrived, along with the Waterford Regional Fire Department, life saving measures continued at the scene and the motorcycle rider was subsequently transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Witnesses reported the motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on M-59 through White Lake Township, continuing into Waterford, at an extreme high rate of speed.



A large Ford work van being driven by a 41-year-old man from Ortonville was exiting a private drive, pulling onto Highland Road, when the motorcycle struck the van.



The driver of the van showed no signs of impairment.



Highland Road at Forest Avenue was shut down for several hours as Investigators processed the scene.



Members of the Waterford Citizens Emergency Response Team assisted with traffic control, freeing some of our limited Police Resources for response to waiting calls for service.