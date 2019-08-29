Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Tyrone Township

August 29, 2019

A Livingston County motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 12:50am, deputies were dispatched to a single motorcycle accident on White Lake Road near Forest Hills Drive. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 52-year-old Tyrone Township was traveling east on White Lake Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it left the right side of the road. The motorcycle then re-entered the roadway and overturned.



The operator was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. Speed does not appear to be a factor, although alcohol use is being investigated. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Fenton Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance. (JK)