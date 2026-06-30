Motorcyclist Killed In Monday Afternoon Crash

June 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in White Lake Township.



The police and fire departments responded to the area of White Lake Road near Teggerdine around 4:45pm after receiving a call of a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle.



Police Chief Matthew Ivory says officers determined a Dodge Caravan traveling west on White Lake Road collided with a Harley-Davidson that was traveling east.



The driver of the motorcycle, a 70-year-old Holly man, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.



The driver of the caravan, a 54-year-old Highland Township man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Upon being cleared by medical staff, the man was placed under arrest.



Ivory said the case will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for official charges.



No other details were released.