Fatal House Fire In Scio Township Under Investigation

December 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The investigation into a fatal fire in Scio Township on Sunday is continuing.



The Sun Times News reports that firefighters responded to a two-story home on north Wagner Road and found a woman dead inside the residence.



It happened around 4pm on Sunday, December 28th.



The fire was said to be active when crews arrived.



The Times reports the fire and the deceased, believed to be a 51-year-old, were both located on the second floor.



Crews from multiple departments battled the blaze with support from Dexter, Ann Arbor City and Townships, and Chelsea.



The investigation is ongoing.