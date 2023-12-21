Fatal House Fire In Genoa Township

December 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal house fire is under investigation.



Crews with the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to a structure fire off Hughes Road last night.



Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI upon arrival, crews found a kitchen fire spreading into the home. Crews also found an occupant in the home pulseless and unconscious.



O’Brian said crews continued to suppress the fire and worked with Livingston County Ambulance on patient care, although they were unable to regain pulses.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. Surrounding departments assisted on scene.



The identity of the victim has not been released.