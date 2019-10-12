Fatal Garbage Truck Accident Under Investigation

A man is dead following a fatal accident involving a garbage truck Friday afternoon.



The incident happened on Tuthill Road, north of Marshall and 9 Mile and claimed the life of the driver. Company officials have since identified the deceased as 45-year-old James Schmidt. Green Oak Township Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells WHMI around 3:10pm, the police and fire departments were called out for a reported garbage truck rollover with a man pinned underneath it. He says upon arrival, units found that a garbage truck had tipped over and the driver was pinned underneath. The man was pronounced dead on scene by Livingston County EMS.



Gentry says both the Livingston County Accident Investigation Team and Green Oak Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Tuthill Road was closed for several hours. (JM)