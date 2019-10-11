Authorities Investigating Fatal Garbage Truck Accident

A man is dead following a fatal accident involving a garbage truck this afternoon.



The incident happened around 3:10pm when the Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a man pinned under a garbage truck on Tuthill Road, north of Marshall and 9 Mile. The 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the refuse company and the identity of the victim are not being released at this time.



Authorities remain on scene. Tuthill Road has been closed since around 4:30pm. Fire Chief Kevin Gentry tells WHMI he expects the road to be closed for a few more hours for investigation. (JM)