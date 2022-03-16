Fatal Apartment Fire Under Investigation

March 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal apartment fire in the City of Howell on Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.



Crews from the Howell Area Fire Department were dispatched to the Grand Plaza Apartments off South Highlander Way at approximately 3:42pm. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes of the call.



A press release from the City says the fire was contained to a single unit and the lone occupant of that unit was determined to be deceased. The City says the individual is not being identified at this time.



The investigation is being led by the Howell Police Department, while the Howell Area Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin.



Photos courtesy Liv.Co.Stringer