Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash On I-96 near Brighton

March 3, 2019

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double fatality accident that occurred this morning at I-96 and Pleasant Valley Road, east of Brighton. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 1:30 this morning in response to a two-vehicle crash at the Pleasant Valley Road partial interchange, located in Brighton Township.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 43-year-old Farmington Hills man was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-96 when he struck a 2010 Dodge Journey operated by a 30-year-old Haslett resident head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. Their identities are not being released at this time. The Farmington Hills man was not wearing a seat belt while the Haslett resident’s seat belt was buckled.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Green Oak Township Police and Hamburg Township Police. The westbound lanes of I-96 were closed at the interchange for several hours and traffic was diverted from the freeway onto Pleasant Valley Road. Whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash has not been determined, and the accident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (TT)

Photo courtesy of the Brighton Area Fire Dept.