Fatal Crash Shuts Down US-23 Monday Afternoon

October 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An elderly man passed away following a serious crash on US-23 in Tyrone Township Monday afternoon.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a three-vehicle injury crash on northbound US-23, north of White Lake Road at around 2:30pm.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 40-year-old Grand Blanc man driving a 2018 GMC Savanah van was traveling north on US-23 when he rear-ended a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by a 70-year-old Holly man that was stopped in the roadway. The Silverado was said to be stopped due to road construction in Genesee County that had traffic backed up into Livingston County. A press release states the GMC van lost control after striking the Chevy Silverado and then struck a third vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala that was being driven by a 29-year-old Fenton man.



The Sheriff’s Office says the Holly man was transported by Livingston County EMS to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township where he passed away. The other two drivers were said to be un-injured and refused treatment at the scene. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. US-23 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation and cleanup.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, which says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors but distracted driving may have been a factor.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fenton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.