Fatal Crash Shuts Down Chilson Road Wednesday

January 24, 2019

An elderly Howell man is dead and another hospitalized following a crash on icy roads late Wednesday morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 11am to Chilson Road south of Crooked Lake Road in Genoa Township for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 78-year-old Howell resident was traveling northbound on Chilson Road in a 2010 Chevy Impala when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and upon re-entering, crossed into the path of a 2005 Toyota Matrix that was traveling south on Chilson Road. The Toyota Matrix was being operated by an 80-year-old Brighton resident. An 83-year-old Howell resident who was the front seat passenger in the Chevy Impala was pronounced deceased at the scene while the operator of the Toyota Matrix was transported to Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Brighton in stable condition. The driver of the Chevy Impala was uninjured.



Chilson Road was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash and all parties involved were wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff Traffic Safety Division. Deputies were assisted on scene by personnel from the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JM)