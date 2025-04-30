Fatal Crash Involving Semi & Bus Fire Shuts Down Westbound I-96

April 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





**Story has been updated





Major traffic issues along westbound I-96 in Ingham County following separate crashes Wednesday, one confirmed to be fatal.



Traffic was backed up for miles, with motorists advised to avoid the area.



All lanes were re-opened shortly before 8:30pm.







The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has since issued the following release:



On Wednesday 4/30/25, at approximately 4:15 pm police and fire were dispatched to a crash involving a semi/trailer and shuttle sized bus, on I-96 W/B near the 113-mile marker in Alaiedon Township.



Meridian Township Fire Department and initial police units arrived to find the rear of the trailer and shuttle bus engulfed in flames and smoke on the roadway. Fire personnel determined relatively quickly that the bus was occupied only by the driver, who was deceased. The semi driver was uninjured.



Prior to this crash, west bound traffic was slowed for a semi crash near the 109-mile marker that was being policed (no injuries).



West bound traffic was diverted onto Williamston Road and the freeway ultimately closed while this emergency and ensuing investigation could be completed. I-96 Westbound remains closed with projected opening around 8:30pm.



The cause of this crash is not known presently and remains under investigation. Names are not being released as time is needed for the appropriate notifications.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possess information believed pertinent is encouraged to contact, Sgt. Adam Jackson at (517) 676-8211.



The following agencies responded to assist with the effective intervention and investigation of the incident:

Meridian Township Fire, Northern Ingham Emergency Services Authority, Ingham Township Fire, Meridian Police, Williamston Police, MSP Motor Carrier, MDOT, and Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.





Photos:



WLNS - Courtesy Jack C.

Michigan State Police