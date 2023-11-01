Fatal Crash on WB I-96 in Leroy Township

November 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A man died Tuesday evening following a crash that occurred on westbound I-96 in Leroy Township.



The 75-year-old Lansing man was travelling on I-96 when he crashed his vehicle near M-52 (Exit 122) around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. His name has not been released.



According to Michigan State Police, the man was driving alone and no other vehicles were involved. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



Rescuers extracted the man from the vehicle. After lifesaving efforts were performed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.



The exact cause of the crash has not been released but weather conditions are believed to be a factor.



The roadway reopened to drivers around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.