Two Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle Racing Sunday

July 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash involved two motorcycles and a van in Brighton Township over the holiday weekend.



On Sunday at approximately 6:40pm, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post observed what appeared to be two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Old US-23, near Loch Lomond Road.



Police said the cycles appeared to be racing. As the trooper, was attempting to turn around and pursue the cycles for a traffic stop, he observed in his rear-view mirror one of the motorcyclists collided with a Dodge Caravan. The van was driven by an 86-year-old Brighton woman who was making a left turn onto Loch Lomond Road from southbound Old US-23.



The motorcycle, a 2006 Yamaha FZ6-S, collided with the passenger side door of the van. Police said the second cycle did not stop.



The collision resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, identified as a 20-year-old South Lyon man. Police said he was wearing a helmet but it was not strapped and appeared to come off from the collision.



The collision also resulted in the death of a passenger in the van, a 64-year-old Fenton woman.



Police said alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.