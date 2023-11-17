Dexter Woman Killed In Monday Crash

November 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash on Monday as a Dexter social worker.



The crash occurred on Dexter-Ann Arbor Road near Zeeb Road in Scio Township shortly before 11:30am.



MLive.com reports 55-year-old Meribeth Gandy Pezda ran a private practice as a clinical social worker based in Dexter. She was killed after her vehicle collided with another driven by a 39-year-old Shelby Township man, who sustained serious injuries. Another vehicle was also involved and the driver, a 70-year-old Ann Arbor man, had to be extricated. Both were hospitalized but their current conditions are unknown.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.