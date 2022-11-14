Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash On I-96

Jessica Mathews





Two men are dead following a fatal freeway crash on Sunday afternoon.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 2:30pm to eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road, in Howell Township for a fatal motor vehicle crash.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Honda Civic operated by a 22-year-old Fowlerville man was traveling westbound on I-96 when he left the roadway, traveled through the median and struck a 2013 Ford Escape operated by a 71-year-old Roscommon man head-on.



The driver of the Honda Civic was reported deceased on the scene. The driver of the Ford Escape was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Livingston County Ambulance but died on the way to the hospital.



Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and speed does not appear to be a factor. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and drug use is still under investigation



The freeway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the investigation.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Michigan State Police, Howell Area Fire, and Livingston County EMS.



The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.